Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Actors Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth and Vingh Rhames are set to headline an upcoming thriller film.

Titled "The Locksmith", the movie will be helmed by Nicolas Harvard, who makes his feature film debut, reported Deadline.

John Glosser, Joe Russo and Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis have penned the screenplay, based on an original story by Blair Kroeber.

The story follows Miller, an expert locksmith fresh out of prison after a job gone bad.

Back home, he tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and his ex-girlfriend, Beth, who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has as a gifted locksmith. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping.

Produced by Mark B. David of Golden State Films and Roger Goff, the film will start production in Las Cruces, New Mexico on November 15.

The makers plan to release the film in September 2022.

