Washington DC [US], June 4 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter announced her latest single, 'Manchild', after teasing new music online a day earlier with a short clip of herself.

"This one's about you!! 'Manchild'...," Carpenter wrote under a photo of herself with her signature golden curls.

After "Espresso" became the unofficial song of the summer last year, garnering 1.6 billion streams en route to becoming the most-streamed song of 2024 on Spotify, Carpenter's return with new music has fans hoping she can produce another summer smash as the song of the summer race is still wide open, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans are already speculating that "Manchild" may have its live debut at Carpenter's headlining show at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on Friday, following her release of "Espresso" ahead of Coachella the previous year, as per the outlet.

It's unknown whether the new track will be part of a new album or just a single.

Carpenter released the deluxe edition of Short N' Sweet for Valentine's Day earlier this year, following her first two Grammy wins. She performed a new rendition of "Please Please Please" with Dolly Parton and released five new songs, including the single 'Busy Woman', according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

