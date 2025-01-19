Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, wife of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, visited Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday with their sons Jeh and Taimur to check on his condition.

Saif is currently recovering at the hospital following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence in the early hours of January 16.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Shatrughan Sinha Shares 'Smiling' AI-Generated Photo of Actor With Kareena Kapoor Khan in Hospital, Wishes for Speedy Recovery (View Post).

The attack occurred when an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actor's home with alleged intentions of theft.

Saif, attempting to intervene during a confrontation between the intruder and his maid, sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Mumbai Police Confirms Bangladeshi Identity of Arrested Accused Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad.

Dressed in casual attire, Kareena was seen escorted by security personnel as she entered the hospital premises.

According to the hospital administration, Saif has been moved out of the ICU and into a normal room. His condition is stable, and medical staff are monitoring his recovery.

Earlier in the day, Saif's mother veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, his sister actress Soha Ali Khan, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, were also spotted at the hospital.

The Mumbai Police confirmed that the accused, Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, is an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. Using multiple aliases, including the name Vijay Das, the accused reportedly entered India without valid documents and worked for a housekeeping agency in the city.

Police officials revealed that Shehzad was apprehended at Hiranandani Estate in Thane while attempting to flee to his native village in the Jhalokati district of Bangladesh.

As per the police statement, various investigation teams were formed to investigate the crime, and a case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Earlier, during a press conference, the Mumbai Police stated that there was preliminary evidence suggesting the accused is a Bangladeshi national. "He does not have valid Indian documents. Some items seized indicate that he is a Bangladeshi national," said Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 9.

Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery to treat serious injuries, including the removal of a 2.5-inch-long blade.

Doctors confirmed the operation was successful, and the actor is now "out of danger." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)