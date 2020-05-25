Entertainment News | Salman Khan Drops 'brotherhood' Anthem 'Bhai Bhai' on Eid

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Treating all his fans amid the lockdown, superstar Salman Khan on Monday released his new song titled 'Bhai Bhai' on the special occasion.

The 'Sultan' star put out the song on Twitter and wrote, "Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai."

He further wrote: "A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!"

The song titled 'Bhai Bhai' celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. The song has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman's farmhouse in Panvel.

The three-minute-fifty-four second song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion in between people belonging to different religions. The song spreads the message of brotherhood and unity.

This is the third song that Salman has released amidst the lockdown after 'Pyar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'. Crooned by Salman himself, the song is sure to set the right mood on this auspicious occasion. (ANI)

