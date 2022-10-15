Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan, who prefers to release his films during the festive season, has locked Diwali 2023 as the release date for his most-awaited movie 'Tiger 3', which also features Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Sharing the update, Salman took to Instagram and wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

Also Read | The Crown Season 5 First Look: Netflix Introduces a Brand New Cast Featuring Elizabeth Debicki As Princess Diana (View Pics).

Earlier, 'Tiger 3' was scheduled to release on April 21 next year. Alongside the update, Salman dropped a new poster of his look from the film.

The poster features the half-covered face of Salman.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor’s Traditional Outfits That Will Strike a Chord with Girls-Next-Door!.

The thriller has been majorly shot across several countries including Turkey, Russia and Austria. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie also stars Emraan Hashmi.

'Tiger 3' will have Salman reprise his role of R&AW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, while Katrina will be seen playing the female lead, Zoya.

The first film of the popular franchise called 'Ek Tha Tiger' came out in 2012 and was directed by Kabir Khan. The film received an overwhelming response and was a massive success at the box office. The second movie, 'Tiger Zinda Hai', was released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Salman and Katrina have featured in both instalments of the franchise.

Apart from 'Tiger 3', Salman is also coming up with 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' this Christmas. In the film, Salman will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari among others. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)