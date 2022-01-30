Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Superstar Salman Khan recently paid visit to Saudi Arabia and met 'Pulp Fiction' star John Travolta at an award function there.

A video of Salman and John's meeting has been doing the rounds on the internet. Salman can be seen praising John for his performance in films and also introduced himself.

Salman can be heard saying, "I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan."

Salman and John's video has caught everyone's attention.

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, "Oh my god. Two bigwigs in one frame."

"Really love the way Salman gave his introduction," another one commented.

On Sunday evening, Salman took to Instagram and thanked Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh for inviting him to the award function. (ANI)

