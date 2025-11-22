Canberra (Australia), November 22 (ANI): English all-rounder Sam Curran got engaged to his partner Isabella Grace.

Isabella posted a series of romantic photos on Instagram from the moment Sam got down on one knee and slipped the ring on her finger.

"20th November '25 (white heart emoji)," he captioned the post.

As soon as the duo announced the good news, fans chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Congratulations guys," a fan commented.

"Wow..best news," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sam Curran was recently traded from Chennai Super Kings to the Rajasthan Royals. The England all-rounder will be donning the pink jersey from the IPL 2026 edition.

As a part of a trade deal, Curran joined Royals for Rs 2.40 crore. The swap was confirmed last week and it saw Curran and Ravindra Jadeja going to the Royals while Sanju Samson joined five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

