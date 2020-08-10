New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital on August 8 after complaining of breathlessness, was on Monday discharged from the hospital.

Earlier on Sunday, he had announced through a tweet that he was feeling better and that he was shifted from ICU to the normal ward.

On August 8, the 'Munnabhai MBBS' actor, soon after hospitalisation issued a statement on Twitter assuring his followers that he is "doing well" and his reports for COVID-19 were negative. (ANI)

