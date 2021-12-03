Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan has penned a special and rhyming post for filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Aanad L Rai.

Taking to Instagram Story, Sara wrote, "Only love, respect, gratitude and a little masti. Aapki bacchi always hasti."

Alongside the cute lines, she shared a collage of their photograph, in which the three can be seen indulging in a funny conversation. The particular images were captured at an award function, which was conducted in Mumbai a day ago.

Sara had acted in Rohit Shetty's cop drama 'Simmba' in 2018, and now she is all set to come up with Aanand L Rai's directorial 'Atrangi Re'. (ANI)

