Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, on Wednesday, completed 4 years in Bollywood.

To mark this occasion, the actor took to her Instagram and shared a string of throwback pictures which she captioned, "4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I'd do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be From Kedarnath to Andromeda."

Also Read | 4 Years of Kedarnath: Abhishek Kapoor Shares Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan’s Unseen Pictures From the Sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl3fEubSPVa/

In the picture, Sara shared some behind-the-lens moments from the sets of 'Kedarnath' along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also Read | Bandaa: Manoj Bajpayee’s Courtroom Drama Gets Its Title, Actor’s Intense First Look Poster Out!.

Soon after Sara shared the pictures fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulated the 'Atrangi Re' actor.

"You as Mukku is our history n an emotion for us! Stay happy always and the same u are. Love you. Always by ur side. Cheers to more characters you are gonna bring to life in the future! Shine on, shine on, coz u r the brightest," a fan commented.

"Miss you sushant sir," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled romantic comedy film alongside Vicky Kaushal. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, she also has a thriller film 'Gaslight' opposite Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, a biopic 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' and director Anurag Basu's anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, and Neena Gupta in her kitty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)