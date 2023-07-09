Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady claimed that he was "emotionally abusive" in their relationship and she has been "healing" after their split.

The surf instructor shared multiple screenshots of various alleged text message exchanges between herself and the 39-year-old actor in a series of Instagram Story posts between Friday and Saturday.

"This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan. Call me if you need an ear," Brady wrote, showing text messages allegedly from Hill asking her to take down any surfing photos from her Instagram with her "ass in a thong."

After Brady said that she deleted "all the posts," the Superbad star allegedly told her it was a "good start" but she didn't "seem to get" his point. "But it's not my place to teach you. I've made my boundaries clear," Hill reportedly wrote. "You refuse to let go of some of them and you've made that clear and I hope it makes you happy."

Brady also shared a screenshot of a text message exchange allegedly between the former couple, in which Hill allegedly stated that if Brady wants to surf "with men," "model," "post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit," and "post sexual pictures," among other things, he's "not the right partner" for her.

Brady and Hill's representatives did not respond immediately to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brady, who made her romance with Hill public in August 2021, wrote in a follow-up post, "I too struggle with mental health, but I do not use it to control [people] like he did to me."

She added, "It's been a year of healing and growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame and self-judgment for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit. And I'm sure there's still much more healing from this abuse ahead of me."

The athlete then shared alleged DM exchanges between herself and Hill, in which the actor appeared to respond to her surfing photos with several flirty comments.

"Sharing this publicly now because keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do," Brady wrote in another post.

Brady later dropped a message to Hill, who had a baby with girlfriend Olivia Millar earlier this year, saying, "I hope my ex has a daughter" and including a white heart emoji.

"Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist," she continued, "because the fact that he calls himself a feminist now is laughable."

In another post, Brady wrote of Hill, "If I could have one wish for him it would be that he is surrounded by feminist men who can hold him accountable to grow in the ways he has expressed he wants to."

"I think fame can put people in an echo chamber of viewpoints, which can enable emotionally abusive behavior," she continued.

Brady wrote in a final post that being a "emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person" and that it often stems from someone's own trauma. "At the same time, it doesn't mean it's OK," she said. (ANI)

