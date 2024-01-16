Sarah Snook, who played the role of Shiv Roy on the hit series Succession, won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared the news and wrote, "Sarah Snook wins the #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for @Succession(@HBO/@streamonmax)! #Emmys #75thEmmys." The award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes. Sarah Snook gave an award acceptance speech, "Thanks to everyone who voted and for loving the show as much as we did as a cast making it and as a crew making it," Snook began after accepting the award from Jodie Foster, who presented the category. "We put our all into it and the bar was set so high. I think that's what spurred us on from every department. We all gave it our best, led by [series creator] Jesse Armstrong and [director] Mark Mylod and my cast who I love so much and I'm going to miss," reported by Variety. 75th Emmys: RuPaul Secures Fifth Emmy Win for Outstanding Reality Competition Defeating The Amazing Race, Survivor, Top Chef and The Voice.

Snook also thanked those in personal life, including a new addition to her family, "To my mom and dad, I love you. Thank you for having a dress-up box when I was a kid. This is where it gets you! Also the biggest thank you though is to someone who won't understand anything I'm saying at the moment, but I carried her with me in this last season. Really it was her who carried me. It's very easy to act when you're pregnant, because you've got hormones raging. It was the proximity of her life growing inside me that gave me the strength to do this and this performance. I love you so much. It's all for you from here on out."

Earlier today, Succession won the Emmys for, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Succession, Outstanding Directing for Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Succession, The Last of Us, and The White Lotus represent the three most-nominated shows of the year. Succession leads this year's Emmy nominations, with 27 -- including best drama, lead actress (Sarah Snook) and a record three lead actor noms (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong). The Last of Us -- the first video game adaptation to receive major Emmy attention -- followed with 24 noms, then Season 2 of The White Lotus (now a drama series, last year a limited series) with 23. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Quinta Brunson Wins ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for Abbott Elementary (Watch Video).

The final season of Succession bagged 27 total nominations, including a record-setting three nominations in the Best Actor in a drama category. Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, and J. Smith-Cameron are among the cast members of Succession, which debuted in 2018. Executive producers include Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell in addition to Armstrong, who also serves as the show's creator.