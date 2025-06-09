Washington DC [US], June 9 (ANI): Sarah Snook won the Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Play at the 2025 Tony Awards. Snook took on all 26 roles in "The Picture of Dorian Gray," the 1890 philosophical fiction and Gothic horror by Oscar Wilde, according to the New York Post.

The production is innovative, requiring Snook to play all 26 characters, including the title character, who trades his soul for eternal youth.

Snook originally won the Olivier Award for best actress in 2024 for her performance in the one-woman production in the West End. During her acceptance speech in April, the 'Succession' star talked about her mindset surrounding the play.

Snook recalled that a month before opening, she "felt distant from the play and hadn't learned my lines. I just felt, 'What am I doing? Why am I doing a 60,000-word monologue with an eight-month-old baby?' I felt so stupid," reported the New York Post.

"So I was doing a lot of night breastfeeding," she continued. "And in the evening when I would wake up then rather than being on my phone and feeding her, I would run over the lines. I find that if you learn your lines at night and then sleep on them they do go in more effectively," as per the outlet.

Snook shared earlier how she kept herself fit and healthy while performing such an active role in the show. She revealed that she learned a lesson from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour regimen."No alcohol, no caffeine. Sleep, sleep, sleep, sleep. And I do my lines at pace on a treadmill, you know," she said while referring to her regimen, as per the outlet.

"I heard that and thought, 'That's a genius idea,'" Snook said of Swift's workout regimen. "I'm gonna do that," reported People. In an interview last year, Taylor Swift confirmed that she began a rigorous workout routine six months prior to her first Eras Tour show in March 2023. Her viral routine included singing the full setlist from the tour while running on the treadmill.

Swift shared she would run "fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs" to prepare for her three-hour sets. Snook earlier shared that she signed on to star in Dorian Gray, which had a run in London's West End (earning Snook an Olivier Award) before coming to Broadway when her daughter was just six months old.

Sarah Snook, who played the role of Shiv Roy on the hit series 'Succession', won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in January 2024. Snook credited her baby girl - whom she and her husband Dave Lawson welcomed last year - for her best performance during her address.

The actress stated, referring to her kid as her "biggest thank you," that the shoutout was intended for someone who wouldn't understand what she was saying right now."It's very easy to act when you're pregnant because you've got hormones raging. It was more that the proximity of her life growing inside me gave me the strength to do this and this performance, and I love you so much," Snook added. "And it's all for you from here on out. Thank you."

The hit HBO show ran for four seasons, from 2018 to 2023, with the Australian actress opening up about how she found out the series was ending in August 2023.

For the last season of Succession, which saw Logan Roy (Brian Cox) pass away, leaving the future of the Roy family and the ownership of Waystar Royco uncertain, Snook made a comeback as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy. At the end of the show, Matthew Macfadyen's character, Tom Wambsgans, took over as the new CEO of the corporation. (ANI)

