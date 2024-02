Los Angeles, Feb 10 (PTI) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson is set to headline "Featherwood", an upcoming true-crime movie from Andrea Arnold.

In the movie, the former Marvel star will play the role of Carol Blevins, an FBI informant who infiltrated a neo-Nazi gang known as the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT), and aided in the convictions of 13 members.

The film is based on the award-winning, six-part Dallas Morning News article by Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Farwell, according to entertainment news outlet Deadline.

During an epic, six-year investigation into the murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate, Blevins lived with the gang, memorised details, pre-empted murders and interrupted robberies. However, her harrowing journey left her with significant physical and mental scars and she lives under constant threat of reprisal by the ABT.

Arnold, known for hard-hitting dramas such as "Fish Tank", "Red Road" and "American Honey", will direct the movie from a script by Ned Benson, who earlier worked as a writer on Johansson's 2021 Marvel movie "Black Widow".

The 39-year-old actor will also produce the project with Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn under their These Pictures banner.

Johansson most recently appeared in Kristin Scott Thomas‘ directorial debut "North Star", which released in 2023. Her upcoming projects include Paramount's "Transformers One" and an untitled romantic comedy with Channing Tatum.

