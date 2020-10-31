Los Angeles, Oct 31 (PTI) "Doctor Strange" helmer Soctt Derrickson has come on board to direct Blumhouse Productions and Universal Pictures' horror movie "Black Phone".

According to Deadline, Derrickson will co-write the adapted screenplay with Robert Cargill.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's Birthday Post for Eijaz Khan Goes Viral After She Denies Being His Friend (View Post).

The duo have previously penned the script for “Doctor Strange” and “Sinister”.

“Black Phone” is based on Joe Hill's horror novella of the same name.

Also Read | Sonnalli Seygall Is Back to the Chaotic Shoot Life With a Red Hot Thigh-High Slit Gown!.

The story focues on a dead cinephile, a lonely kid, an eight-foot-tall locust and a man locked in a basement stained with the blood of murdered children. There's also an old, disconnected telephone that rings at night with calls from the dead.

The movie features Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.

Derrickson and Cargill will also produce the film along with Blumhouse's Jason Blum.

Hill will serve as an executive producer.

Derrickson's is best knwon for directing 2005's “The Exorcism of Emily Rose”, “Sinister” (2012), “Deliver Us From Evil” (2014) and the 2016 Marvel Cinematic Universe film “Doctor Strange".

He was originally on board to direct the sequel, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but left the project earlier this year due to creative differences. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)