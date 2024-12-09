Los Angeles [US], December 9 (ANI): Actor-singer Selena Gomez is extremely happy as she has been nominated for Golden Globes 2025 awards.

On Monday, she secured two Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for "Emilia Perez", and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy for "Only Murders in the Building".

Reacting to the news, Gomez took to Instagram and expressed gratitude to team of both projects.

She also posted a video of the emotional moment when she learned that she'd been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category for her role in the crime musical Emilia Perez on her Instagram Story on Monday.

In the clip, Gomez is seen relaxing on her couch as her name is announced before covering her face with her hands.

"Oh my God!" She shouts, before hearing Ariana Grande's name called in the category for her performance in Wicked and adding, "Oh my God, Ari! I can't believe [it]!"

"I don't even know what to write..," Gomez penned on top of the video. "I'm so proud of @zoesaldana and I am so grateful and honored @goldenglobes."

In another post, she wrote, "Mi amor I am so proud and grateful to know you!"

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are both competing for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Any Motion Picture, marking one of the few times musical stars have gone up against each other at the Golden Globes. Lady Gaga and Queen Latifah both were nominated for Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film in 2015, as per Deadline.

With his eleventh nomination, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated Black performer for the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, Hans Zimmer's 16th nomination moves him closer to catching John Williams' record of 24.

The awards will stream LIVE and exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play this 6th January starting 6:30 AM IST. (ANI)

