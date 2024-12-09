It seems there is no stopping Emilia Pérez. The film has been breaking boundaries and language barriers, becoming a critics' and audience favourite from all around the world. Emilia Pérez has made history as the most-nominated Comedy/Musical Film at the Golden Globes 2025, securing an impressive 10 nominations. Directed by Jacques Audiard, the film follows the story of a Mexican lawyer who is tasked with an unusual job: assisting a notorious cartel boss in retiring and transitioning into life as a woman, fulfilling a long-held desire. Golden Globes 2024 Nominations: From Selena Gomez to Sebastian Stan, Here’s the Full List of Nominees at 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

‘Emilia Pérez’ Receives 10 Golden Globe Nominations, Starring Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Selena Gomez

‘EMILIA PÉREZ’ leads the #GoldenGlobes with 10 nominations: • Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) • Best Director • Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) • Best Supporting Actress (x2) • Best Original Song (x2) • Best Non-English Language Film • Best Screenplay • Best… pic.twitter.com/RMKe8j86Fs — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 9, 2024

