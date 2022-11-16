Speculations around Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan resuming the shoot of his upcoming film Dunki started spreading on social media after he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport during the early hours of Wednesday by the paps. Videos surfaced on social media in which SRK could be seen donning a brown jacket, blue t-shirt and cargo pants. Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: From Pathaan to Dunki, Every Upcoming Film of the Bollywood Superstar.

Soon after the Don actor's videos got viral, fans started speculating that the actor might have left to shoot for the next schedule of Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki in Saudi Arabia. The major reason behind fans' speculations was the Paheli actor's look. A few months back, a picture got viral on social media from the sets of Dunki in which Shah Rukh Khan could be seen with his co-actor Taapsee Pannu. In the new Aiport video, SRK's look was quite similar to his look in the previous viral picture. Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with director Rajkumar Hirani. Shah Rukh Khan Pays Rs 6.88 Lakh as Fine for Luxury Watches After Being Stopped by Customs at Mumbai Airport.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, he also has south director Atlee's next crime thriller Jawan in his kitty which is slated to release on June 2, 2023. (ANI)

