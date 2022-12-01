New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday was spotted performing Umrah in the holy city of Mecca.

In the photos and videos posted by Shah Rukh Khan's fan clubs, the actor could be seen donning a white garment and surrounded by people.

Soon after the fan clubs shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons.

"Mashallah habibi," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Mashaallah."

"Mashallah subhanallah," another fan commented.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video and announced the Saudi Arabia schedule wrap and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for the locations and warm hospitality. He also thanked the film's team for making it a successful project.

"A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth...," he captioned the post.

He further thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'.

"So I want to thank Raju sir and the rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival," SRK said in the clip, in which he is appeared to be standing in the middle of the Arabian desert.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' also stars Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is waiting for the release of his action-packed film 'Pathaan'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. John Abraham and Deepika Padukone are also a part of Siddharth Anand's directorial. (ANI)

