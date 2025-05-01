Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and other film stars on Thursday arrived at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai to take part in the innagural edition of World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025.

The four-day event is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

As per visuals shared by the Instagram handle of WAVES India, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the venue and was seen meeting with organisers and staff members as he entered the JWCC building.

Megastar Chiranjeevi was also spotted in the building where the inaugural WAVES summit is set to take place.

Superstar Aamir Khan was seen arriving at the event in a traditional black dress.

The dashing couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, arrived together at the event.

Superstar Rajinikanth was also spotted in the building, making his way towards the WAVES Summit 2025.

Along with them, several other Bollywood stars were including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Hemal Malini, Deepika Padukone and others were spotted at the event.

This pioneering initiative by the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcastingis envisioned for gainfully leveraging India's rich spiritual legacy for global harmony and propel the creator's economy in the right direction.

As per a statement by the PMO, WAVES 2025 is a first-of-its-kind summit in India. WAVES 2025, which has a tagline of "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries", will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups.

The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media.

At WAVES 2025, India will also host the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries.The Summit will also feature the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

Prime Minister will visit the Creatosphere and interact with creators, selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges launched nearly a year ago, which garnered over one lakh registrations. He will also visit the Bharat Pavilion. (ANI)

