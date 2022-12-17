Shah Rukh Khan revealed a reason why to watch Pathaan during an interaction with his fans on social media. On Saturday, SRK conducted the #AskSRK session, during which a fan asked him about related to his upcoming thriller drama Pathaan. One of the users, wrote, "Why should one go to watch Pathan movie?" to which SRK replied, "I guess maza aayega is liye...#Pathan." FIFA World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan Opens Up on Who Does He Support in the Match; Shares ‘Heart Says Messi but Kylian Mbappe Is a Treat to Watch Also’.

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session the Don actor answered several questions about his career, his family and the FIFA world cup. SRK's charismatic personality radiates in the massive fan following. The superstar has given the audience memorable films like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara, and many more. SRK in director Siddharth Anand's next action thriller film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh portrays a gun-toting spy with a license to kill in the action-thriller film. Pathaan Second Song by Arijit Singh, Confirms Shah Rukh Khan!

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Makers of Pathaan unveiled the first song "Besharam Rang" on Monday which got massive responses from the audience. While several liked the peppy track, there're also who found "Besharam Rang" objectionable over the use of saffron and green costumes. Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan and director Rajkumar Hirani's next film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu.