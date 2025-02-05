Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Mumbai for the screening of Loveyapa, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut movie, set to release on February 7. The superstar looked effortlessly cool in a blue shirt paired with blue denim, while Aamir Khan kept it casual in a blue kurta and black dhoti. Junaid, too, went for a laid-back look in a white t-shirt and blue denim. The highlight of the evening was the heartfelt reunion between Shah Rukh and Aamir, as they shared a warm hug. SRK then shared an embrace with Junaid, marking a sweet moment of father-son connection. The screening was a special occasion, celebrating Junaid's entry into Bollywood. ‘Loveyapa’: Advance Bookings for Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Big-Screen Debut Movie Now Open!.

Shah Rukh Khan Hugs Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan

