Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan has announced his first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki', which will also star Taapsee Pannu.

SRK took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and made the announcement by sharing an adorable video in which he and Hirani could be seen engaging in a fun banter.

Also Read | Before Dunki, Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Nearly Worked With Rajkumar Hirani in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots? Here's What Happened!.

In it, SRK talked to the filmmaker about his previous blockbuster films like 'Sanju' and 'PK' and goes on to ask him if he has a script for him too.

In the post's caption, SRK wrote, "Dear @hirani.rajkumar sir, Aap toh Mere Santa Claus nikle. Aap shuru karo main time pe pahunch jaunga. actually main toh set par hi rehne lagunga! Feeling humbled and excited to finally work with you.Bringing to you all #Dunki in cinemas on 22nd December 2023."

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: New Pictures From the D-Day Show RK Pledging Rs 12 Lakh to Bridesmaids.

Speaking about this new collaboration with SRK, Hirani said, "Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have 'Dunki' mark our partnership. The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen."

Adding to it, SRK stated, "Raj Kumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with 'Dunki'. We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon!"

Tapsee also commented on the same and said, "I am beyond excited to embark on this journey and be a part of this very special film. It's my first time working with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan, two people who I deeply respect and admire."

While details are under wraps at the moment, SRK will be presented like never before as he steps into Hirani's world with this social comedy.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is penned by Abhijaat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and Hirani, who will also produce the project with Gauri Khan.

The film went on floors this April, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)