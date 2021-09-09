Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan feels he needs to brush up on his dancing skills by taking lessons from his mother-in-law.

On Thursday, Shah Rukh reacted to a video posted by his wife Gauri Khan, a day ago on the occasion of her mother's birthday.

Also Read | Bob Odenkirk Resumes Filming Better Call Saul’s Final Season Post Health Scare.

In the clip, Gauri's mother can be seen shaking a leg with her son to a popular song 'Daddy Cool'.

"There's no one who can match your steps ... Happy Birthday Mom," she captioned the Twitter clip.

Also Read | The Matrix Resurrections: From Neo’s Amnesia to a Young Morpheus, Here's All We Learned from the Trailer of Keanu Reeves and Priyanka Chopra's New Film.

Re-tweeting the post, SRK wrote, "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."

Shah Rukh and Gauri tied the knot in 1991. They are doting parents to three children -- Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)