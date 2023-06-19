Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming untitled romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, on Monday, announced the new official release date of their film.

Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock films shared a poster of the film and wrote, " Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023!. Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!. Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock Films production. Stay tuned."

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 7, 2023.

Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra.

Earlier the film was slated to hit the theatres in October 2023.

Previously, the makers unveiled the first look of the actors, and undoubtedly Kriti and Shahid looked super hot together. In the image, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and facing each other. Amidst a sunset backdrop, the actors can be seen in an intimate pose, garnering fans' attention.

Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it. The film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Kriti, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite actor Prabhas.

She will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Ganpath: Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff and in 'The Crew' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. (ANI)

