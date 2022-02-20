New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday shared a glimpse from the shoot sets of his upcoming untitled action drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Shahid shared a candid picture with Zafar and wrote, "Ye hain asli gyaani @aliabbaszafar #shootlife."

Touted to be a 'mad ride of guns and gangs', this movie will mark the first collaboration of the 'Kabir Singh' actor and 'Bharat' director.

Reportedly, the film is an adaptation of the 2011 French film, 'Nuit Blanche', which has already been remade in Tamil and Telugu as 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Cheekati Rajyam' starring Kamal Hassan in the lead role.

If the reports are true, Shahid will play the role of a cop chasing drug dealers.

Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen in highly-anticipated movies like 'Bull' and 'Jersey'. He also has Raj and DK's untitled quirky drama thriller project co-starring Raashii Khanna. (ANI)

