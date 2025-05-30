Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Shakira, Jason Aldean, Brooks, and Dunn's performance at Fenway Park in Boston this week has been cancelled.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th, respectively, at Fenway Park have been cancelled," the concert account for the historic home of the Boston Red Sox posted to X and Instagram, reported People.

The post continued, "Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Shakira was scheduled to perform on Thursday, May 29, while Aldean and Brooks & Dunn co-headed a show planned for Friday, May 30.

However, the official reason has not been revealed. Boston Inspectional Services reportedly cancelled the shows due to building issues, according to sources, reported People.

"During a routine pre-show check, structural elements were identified as not being up to standard, so the shows were cancelled," a source informed, adding, "All team members are safe."

Some of the comments the Fenway Concerts post claimed there had been an issue with the stage construction.

"I know someone who works there," one commenter claimed. "The stage roof buckled when trying to mount one of the big screens. It literally happened within the last couple of hours."

Shakira, the Colombian singer and songwriter, had already arrived in town. "Hello, Boston! What a sweet welcome!" Shakira wrote over an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, May 28.

The photo showed a table set up with an assortment of macaroons and other treats, along with four photos of her--likely a welcome display in her hotel room. Fenway Park reposted the image on its Instagram Stories hours before the cancellation.

In a pinned April 22 post to her Instagram account announcing the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, fans continued to share their disappointment, reported People.

"Shakiraaaaaa!!!!! Ayyyyyyyyyy play somewhere else tonight..devastated," a fan wrote.

Aldean reposted Fenway Park's cancellation message to his Instagram Stories.

"Huge fan Jason, was supposed to see you tomorrow at fenway, that sucks it's cancelled. Someone's gotta say something about what happened at least," a fan commented on an unrelated video the country singer shared earlier that day, reported People. (ANI)

