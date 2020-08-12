Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): After actor Vidya Balan received heaps of praises for essaying the titular role in 'Shakuntala Devi', director Anu Menon shared the BTS details on Balan's acting process.

"If you make a film on a mathematical prodigy, it is but expected to show how she would solve math problems," Menon said.

Adding on how the 'Mission Mangal' actor took it upon her to make the biopic as fun and interesting as possible, the director further added, "Vidya Balan made it a point to understand the working of each math problem drafted in the script. She devised a sing-song method to learn the 21 and 17 digit numbers and could tell you the answer to any question in the script within 15 minutes. Maybe it really was the spirit of Shakuntala Devi guiding her."

Apart from Balan, the film also stars Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Helmed by Menon, the movie was released on July 31 on Amazon Prime and saw the 'Parineeta' actor portraying the role of the real mathematical genius Shakuntala Devi who was known for solving even the most complex mathematical problems within seconds.

The movie released across 200 countries and territories on the of July 31 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

