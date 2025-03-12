Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Shanaya Kapoor will share screen space with Adarsh Gourav in thriller movie 'Tu Yaa Main'.

Produced by Colour Yellow, the banner behind inventive films like 'Tumbbad' and 'Haseen Dillruba', this film marks the maiden collaboration between Aanand L Rai and Bejoy Nambiar.

On Tuesday, the makers shared the film's teaser which unfolds in hauntingly atmospheric backwaters, offering glimpses of an experience that oscillates between romance and pulse-pounding thrills.

Produced by Himanshu Sharma and written by Abhishek Bandekar, the film's core dynamic thrives on the lead pair's "strikingly different socio-economic backgrounds -- a deliberate clash that speaks to the characters' conflicting worldviews."

Speaking about the film, Bejoy Nambiar in a press note said, "With Tu Yaa Main, we're pushing the boundaries of romance and survival in a way that's both emotionally charged and intensely terrifying. Adarsh and Shanaya's chemistry and their contrasting energies are what will make Tu Yaa Main a wild ride. It's a unique canvas that allows us to explore complex characters against the backdrop of an unforgiving wilderness."

Aanand L Rai said that 'Tu Yaa Main' is a film that thrives on unpredictability.

"At Colour Yellow, we are constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to storytelling. Tu Yaa Main is a film that thrives on unpredictability--pairing two incredibly exciting artists in a story that refuses to play by the rules. We wanted actors who could not only embody their characters' emotional complexity but also bring a natural intensity to their performances. Adarsh and Shanaya are perfect for these roles because of what they represent both on-screen and off," he said.

The film is set for a Valentine's Day 2026 release. (ANI)

