Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram pictures left netizens in awe of her beauty. Dressed in a pink bodycon dress, Shanaya exuded Barbie vibes. Her make-up was on point and for the hair style, she opted for a bun. "come on barbie let's go party," she captioned the post. Her best friend Suhana Khan dropped a string of comments. "Ummm," Suhana wrote. 5 Shanaya Kapoor Outfits That Are Perfect for Your Date Night!

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit. The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Shanaya Kapoor's Winter Fashion Game Is On Point; Check Out Pics From Her Paris Vacay.

Shanaya Kapoor in Hot Pink Dress:

