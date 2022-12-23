Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Shanaya Kapoor on Thursday shared some glimpses from her lazy weekday.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a series of pictures which she captioned, "lazing around in the with some pimple cream on".

Also Read | Connect: Nayanthara-Starrer Tamil Horror Film Is a Full House in Theatres!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmeQ87at4HK/

In the pictures, Shanaya is seen in a no-make-up look donning a green deep-neck outfit.

Also Read | TVF Pitchers Season 2 Review: Naveen Kasturia, Riddhi Dogra’s Series is Well-Narrated and Acted But Doesn’t Reach Heights of the First Season! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Ananya Panday commented, "I thought u were sulking in the room."

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor dopped multiple red heart emoticons in the comment section.

"Waiting for your Film," a fan commented.

The daughter of Maheep and actor Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya has a younger brother named Jahaan Kapoor. She is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.

The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Recently Shanaya jetted off to Qatar along with actors Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Chunky Panday and her father Sanjay Kapoor to attend the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)