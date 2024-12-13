Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Actors Sharad Kelkar and Harleen Sethi are coming up with a new show titled 'Doctors''.

Aamir Ali, Vivaan Shah, and Viraff Patel are also a part of the project.

As per a press note, 'Doctors' delves "deep into the complexities of the medical profession, blending drama, emotion, and suspense, to promise an engaging binge-watch experience for the holiday season."

On Friday, the makers also unveiled the show's teaser, giving audience a sneak peek into 'Doctors'.

The show's logline read, "They don't believe in miracles. They make miracles happen."

Directed by Sahir Raza and produced by Jyoti Deshpande (Jio Studios) alongside Siddharth P. Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra. It will be out on JioCinema on December 27.

Sharad was recently seen in a Marathi film titled Raanti. In the film, Kelkar essays the role of Vishnu, a character inspired by the powerful Narasimha avatar from Hindu mythology, embodying strength, resilience, and justice. He shared screen space with Sanjay Narvekar, Santosh Juvekar, and Nagesh Bhosle in the film.

Earlier this year, Harleen came up with 'Bad Cop', which also starred Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah. Harleen Sethi rose to fame for her portrayal in Broken But Beautiful opposite Vikrant Massey. (ANI)

