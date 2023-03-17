Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): After lending a voice to Prabhas in Hindi versions of 'Baahubali' and 'Adipurush', actor Sharad Kelkar has now become the voice for Nani's character in 'Dasara' in Hindi.

Sharing his experience about giving his voice to Nani's character, Sharad said, "It's always a wonderful and highly enriching experience to associate with pan-Indian projects of this stature. I have great respect and admiration for my fellow actor Nani and his body of work is commendable. This was quite a challenging role, has a gripping storyline and some interesting scenes that offer a performer much scope which made the dubbing process for Dasara really enjoyable - I hope audiences enjoy the Hindi version and I look forward to the feedback."

In 'Dasara', directed by debutant Odella Srikanth, Nani plays a character called Dharani. During his chat with Twitter users, he agreed that Dharani was the most challenging character of his career. Nani had recently described Dasara as "pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush" of a film. The movie is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Godavarikhani in Telangana.

'Dasara' is gearing up for release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on March 30. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, and Sai Kumar in key roles. (ANI)

