Washington [US], May 30 (ANI): Singer Shawn Mendes announced his upcoming On the Road Again Tour, set to celebrate 10 years since his debut album, Handwritten, later this year with dates in Europe and North America.

"I feel like time away has allowed me to come back and recognize and remember how unbelievably special it is to get to play live shows," said Mendes in a statement about the tour. "It's an honor and I'm just beyond grateful that you guys keep showing up after 10 years with so much love," reported People.

Kicking off August 2 at the Sunny Hill Festival in Pristina, Kosovo, the tour will make stops in cities including London, Amsterdam, Madrid, Munich, Boston, Toronto, New York, Chicago, Vancouver and San Francisco before wrapping October 17 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Mendes will be joined by opening acts MARO and Lubiana in Europe and Eddie Benjamin in North America. "I came across MARO's music a few years ago and she immediately became one of my favorite artists," he said. "To be honest, I'm pretty beside myself that she'll be joining us," according to People.

He continued, "Same with Lubiana, she blows me away and just embodies everything as an artist I stand behind. And finally this unbelievably talented, humble human being & my brother, Eddie, will be joining in North America."

The On the Road Again Tour comes after Mendes' latest album, Shawn, was released in November 2024, reported People. (ANI)

