Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI): She is one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry. What amazes the audience most is, this veteran actor has carved a niche in the world of OTTs as well. From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to 'Pagglait', from 'Hip Hip Hurray' to "Bandish Bandits", Sheeba Chadha is unstoppable.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sheeba revealed her new project which took her to different corners of the world. Without divulging much details, Sheeba said she is shooting for a German series for the OTT giant Netflix.

She captioned the frames, "Experience. shooting this German series for @netflix #hello. Took me to Munich and Morocco, to the Sahara ( totally stuff of my geography book ). Took me to different cultures, people, ways of working, food, insane cold, speaking some German warmth, all coming together to tell this story ..again wonderstruck by what all our work can bring us."

Starting with a sun-kissed selfie, Sheeba posted images from the desert, exquisite buildings and architecture. Her travel bucket surely triggers envy among her fans.

Sheeba's colleagues from the industry posted lovely messages on her post.

Actor Lillete Dubey wrote, "Beautiful ... yes wonderful rewards of our profession." 'Taj Mahal 1989' fame actor Gitanjali Kulkarni wrote, "That's so wonderful." Amruta Subhash wrote, ''Amazing."

Sheeba was last seen in 'Doctor G' on the big screen. She has become a regular face on the OTT platforms. (ANI)

