The big news for Bollywood today is that Karan Johar's upcoming multi-starrer directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has changed its release date. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 28, 2023, has now been postponed to July 28, 2023. While sharing the release update on Instagram, Karan Johar had written, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai’, so to increase the mithaas of this incredibly special story - we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar!" Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani New Release Date Out! Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rom-Com Postponed to July 28, to Clash With The Marvels.

KJo might say it is to increase the mithaas of the film. but trade analysts and fans are seeing it as a clear business move. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, if having stuck to its original date, would have seen some very tough competition at the box office.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's biggest competition would have been from Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan - Part 2 that is also releasing on April 28. The multi-starrer film had Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi et al in the cast. The first instalment of the franchise had done terrific business in South territory and also in international markets. Earning more than Rs 500 crore worldwide, it had become the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. So naturally there is high anticipation for PS-2, the concluding chapter of the franchise, and it is expected to gross more than the first film.

As for the North territories in India, there is another tough competitor for RARKPK in the form of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Starring Salman Khan in the lead, this Veeram remake is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Siddharth Nigam among others.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a masala entertainer that, going by the teaser of the film, is crafted to enthrall Bhai's hardcore fan-base. If the film is done right for them, expect Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan to do roaring business at the box office. Pathaan's fantastic theatrical run has rejuvenated audience's love for Hindi potboilers, and Salman Khan's upcoming film could take enough advantage of that. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill’s Still With Salman Khan From the Film’s Teaser Leaves Fans Excited, Twitterati Asks ‘Eid Kab Ayegi’.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is definitely huge as the other two movies thanks to Karan Johar's brand value and Alia-Ranveer's combined star power. Though Ranveer's box office form has taken a beating due to the underperformance of his recent movies like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and biggest of them all, Cirkus. However, with KKBKKJ and PS-2 clearly going to eat into its business, it is a smart move to change the release date to July 28.

But what about the new date? While there is no major competitor in Indian releases YET, there is a major Hollywood competitor breathing down its neck. While fans are claiming of suffering from superhero movie fatigue, you can't deny that The Marvels is big movie and it is scheduled to release on the same date. So while Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is definitely going to have an upper hand in the India territories, The Marvels could eat into its international share, unless the MCU film gets a critical drubbing.

So what do you think, readers? Do you think the change in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release date is beneficial for the film at the box office? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

