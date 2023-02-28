Shabana Azmi is basking in the success of her international project What's love got to do with it. Taking to Instagram, the veteran actor posted a message she had received from none other than Emma Thompson. Shabana's post read, "#Emma Thompson message to me after she watched #Shekhar Kapur's #Whats love got to do with it, written by #Jemima Khan "Hi darling! Isn't it lovely? I adore it. I think everyone is terrific in it. And it's full of heart." Yay! @shekharkapur @Jemima _Khan." What's Love Got to Do with It? - Shabana Azmi Starrer to Release in India on March 3.

The film What's Love got to do with it' is a British romantic comedy directed by celebrated Indian director Shekhar Kapur. The film's screenplay has been written by Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith. Emma is also a part of the movie. Shabana has acted alongside British actor Lily James and Pakistani actor Sajal Aly in this movie.

Last year, the film premiered at the prestigious Toronto film festival, where the film received two standing ovations. Shabana, Lily and Sajal attended the premiere and enthralled the audience. The film is slated to release in India on March 3. Apart from this international project, Shabana Azmi will be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi’s Unseen Pics from Karan Johar’s Film Set Surfaces Online!

Shabana Azmi is also a part of Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.