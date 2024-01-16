Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): As the release date of her web show 'Indian Police Force' is approaching, actor Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to the team that worked with her on the sets, including director Rohit Shetty, co-actors Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi.

"#AppreciationPost! The countdown has begun, #3DaysToGo for #IndianPoliceForce to make a dhamakedaar entry on @primevideoin! As we move closer to the D-Day, just wanted to say a huge THANKYOU...To #TeamRohitShetty: @sushwanth our amazing co-captain. Your parents will be so proud. @magicsneya how you manage it all..another talented Shettyyyy @vidhighodgaonkar Love you to bits and you know why...."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2J83eqIBdM/?igsh=MTJhN2sxcnVxMzg3aw%3D%3D

"To my co-stars: @vivekoberoi: Known you as a friend but working with you was something else. To share screenspace was so much fun! @sidmalhotra: THE HERO & who looks it, it's annoying how one can look so handsome and 'cool as a cucumber' is how I'll always remember u, Sid You're a natural, thankyou for making it so much fun on set. You're amazing as KABIR Happy birthday again. @nikitindheer: One of the sweetest co-stars & thankyou for your support (or would've fallen off that speed boat) @shweta.tiwari, @talwarisha, @sharadkelkar: you guys make for such an AMAZING team to work with Every day was full of action & laughter. Lethal combo, I must say," she added.

She concluded the note by praising Rohit.

"Last but never the least: To the Captain of the ship, @itsrohitshetty! Thankyou for this superrrr se bahut bahut upar wala experience, for all the blasts, gun shots, laughs, blood, sweat, tears, umpteen discussions, but above all the faith & this amazing opportunity! SHETTTTYYYY Soo much gratitude Phew! Ok that's a long post. Jai Hind," she wrote.

'Indian Police Force' pays tribute to the selfless devotion, commitment, and fiery patriotism of Indian police officers who are ready to give their lives for the safety of the nation.

Created by Rohit Shetty, the cop action-drama series stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo in key roles. The seven-episode action-packed series, 'Indian Police Force' will be out on Prime Video on January 19. (ANI)

