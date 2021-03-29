While actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns a production house, she says she never lets this interfere in her work as an actor. "When I look at a film, I have always looked at it in totality while knowing where does the project demands me to put in my best. So, I am very clear and comfortable about my space in the whole dynamics," she told IANS. Shilpa Shetty Recalls How Shah Rukh Khan Taught Her the Trick To Deal With Lip-Syncing During Songs, While Shooting ‘Baazigar’ in 1993.

However, she adds that being a producer has helped her be more patient. "I don't let my producer side or actor side interfere with each other. Having said that, being a producer has been a very enriching experience. I now, know what really goes behind making a project. It has made me more patient," she says. Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Anurag Basu Is a Mischievous Kid on the Set of Super Dancer- Chapter 4.

Shilpa claims awards don't matter to her. "As long as you are true to your job and have passion for what you do, it doesn't really matter. In the end, we are here to tell a story, an inspiring and interesting one, and that is the goal of any project," she says. "Once you achieve that, awards and box office figures are complementary," she adds. Meanwhile, Shilpa is reprising the role of a judge in the dance reality show Super Dancer-Chapter 4 for the fourth year in a row.

Talking about the same, she says: "It goes without saying that the show is like family to me. It's been three seasons that we have shot together, there's this sense of ease that I share with Dada (filmmaker Anurag Basu) and (choreographer) Geeta (Kapoor) along with the crew," she says. "I cannot really articulate the emotions that I have for the show. More than anything, I have had the opportunity to witness some of the most talented dancers in the country. I'm truly grateful for the show," she says.

