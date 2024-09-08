Actor Shilpa Shetty started the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations by bringing home the idol of Ganpati Bappa on September 7. The Dhadkan actor bids adieu to Lord Ganesha during the Ganpati visarjan ceremony on Sunday. She was seen performing aarti along with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha. Shilpa was also seen playing the drums and enjoying the festivity. Shilpa and Raj danced joyfully to the beats of the dhol, creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Ganesh Visarjan 2024 Date and Time: Here’s the Significance You Should Know Behind the Immersion of Ganpati Idol on Anant Chaturdashi.

Shilpa, her husband and daughter participated in the celebration in traditional twinning outfits. Shamita Shetty also joined them in the celebration. She was seen wearing green-coloured attire.

Ganpati Visarjan Celebration

While talking to the media, she said, "We celebrate the festival with a lot of enthusiasm. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all, may Bappa remove all obstacles and give us all prosperity and success."

Shilpa Shetty on Saturday welcomed Lord Ganesha into her home to mark the special occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa shared an adorable video, showing her performing the Aarti with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha, as they celebrated the arrival of Ganpati Bappa.

Many celebrities were seen arriving at Shilpa's residence to join in the celebrations on Saturday morning. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, were spotted making their way to participate in the celebrations. The newlywed couple, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who also welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home, visited Shilpa's house to extend their festive greetings.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival, started on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence. Ganesh Visarjan 2023 Dates, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: Traditions, Rituals, Dos & Don’ts and Safety Tips To Bid a Soulful Adieu to Bappa!.

Across Maharashtra and beyond, preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi were in full swing. Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy, as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

