Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming Telugu film 'Peddi' unveiled Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar's character name on the special occasion of his birthday.

The film, directed by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, stars Ram Charan in the lead and is set for a global release on March 27, 2026.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Orry and Samay Raina Share a Lip Lock in the Internet Sensation's Latest Instagram Video? Here's the Truth.

The film's production house, Vriddhi Cinemas, took to its X account on Saturday to share a new poster featuring Rajkumar's look.

Along with the poster, the makers added a caption that read, "Team #Peddi wishes the 'Karunada Chakravarthy' @NimmaShivanna Garu a very Happy Birthday. 'GOURNAIDU' will be regal and explosive on the big screens. #PEDDI GLOBAL RELEASE ON 27th MARCH, 2026. Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan @NimmaShivanna #JanhviKapoor @BuchiBabuSana."

Also Read | Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Did the National-Level Tennis Player Want To Join Films? Her Music Video Collaborator Inam-Ul-Haq Speaks Out (Watch Video).

Take a look

https://x.com/vriddhicinemas/status/1943892455205875838

Earlier, during Ram Navami, the makers also released a teaser titled 'Peddi First Shot,' where Ram Charan was seen in a rugged look, lighting a beedi and walking through a dusty field as people cheer for him. The one-minute teaser shows Charan walking into a dusty field as people cheer for him. He lights a beedi and says, "I have only one life to live, and I want to make the most of it."

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The movie will also star Mirzapur fame Divyenndu in a significant role. The makers had earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

Peddi is produced by director Sukumar's home banner, Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. Meanwhile, Ram Charan was last seen in 'Game Changer', directed by S Shankar, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)