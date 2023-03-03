As Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older today, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor poured in love and shared sweet birthday wishes on social media. Taking to Instagram, Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a cute throwback picture with his sister.Sharing the picture he wrote, "To the kindest sister in the world, To the best daughter, To the best friend, To the best niece, to the best cousin, to the best aunt to the best everything haha to a role model, To the biggest heart,to the nicest human, To the biggest giver, Always so empathetic and sensitive, Thank you for existing and being that sunshine to all that showers happiness and love. Happiest Birthday to the apple of my Eye ... I love you." Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Fans Trend #HappyBirthdayShraddhaKapoor as They Wish TJMM Actress Ahead of Her Special Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. Recently, the makers dropped a new song video titled "Show Me The Thumka". "Show Me The Thumka'' set at a wedding scenario is a perfect wedding song of the season.

This dance number sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh is composed and written by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively.Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor it also stars Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Here’s How Shraddha Kapoor’s Fans Complimented Her During Promo of Her Film with Ranbir Kapoor! (Watch Video).

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor)

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Shraddha will also be seen in Chalbaaz in London and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin trilogy.