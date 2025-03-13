Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Shweta Bachchan has treated fans to an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, during Holika Dahan, the ritual observed on Choti Holi.

On Thursday, Shweta took to her Instagram account to post a picture that showed the couple standing close to a blazing Holika fire. The 'Agnipath' actor can be seen dressed in a cozy jacket as he gazes at Jaya, who is seen in a colorful outfit.

Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children -- author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in numerous movies, including 'Guddi', 'Ek Nazar', 'Bawarchi', 'Sholay', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' among others.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16,' and was last seen on the big screen in 'Vettiyan', where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Jaya, on the other hand, will next appear in the film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

The film, created by Vikas Bahl, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The shooting for the project has already kick-started.

The makers, in November last year, shared the first official posters of the film. In the image, we can see Jaya Bachchan in a rock 'n' roll mood as she seems to be part of a music band with Wamiqa and Siddhant.

'Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling' will hit theatres this year. (ANI)

