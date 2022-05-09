Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Actor Siddharth, who is making his OTT debut with the series 'Escaype Live,' is blown away by the creator, Siddharth Kumar Tewary's dedication and passion.

Every actor's dream is to be a part of unusual projects and collaborate with renowned filmmakers in order to establish a name for themselves. Siddharth Kumar Tewary and his devotion pleased Siddharth, who will be making his OTT debut with Disney+ Hotstar's Escaype Live. Working with him has been an incredible experience for the actor, as he expresses himself.

Also Read | Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Experience of Hosting the Just-Concluded Reality Show, Says 'It Has Been an Absolute Game-Changer'.

Siddharth said, "I think one of my biggest motivations while working on Escaype Live has been my meetings and interaction with Siddharth Kumar Tewary who is the creator of the show and my namesake. I have been involved with Sid since the day I came on board with this project a couple of years ago and had the privilege of sitting for script discussions and character development with Sid."

"It has been a great experience for me. I like to know what we are doing, how we are doing it, and what I need to give as well to deliver what's expected from me. For all of this, Siddharth has been generous with his inputs, his kindness, his belief."

Also Read | Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti: Kuwar Virk, Sumit Bharadwaj and Sahil Team Up With Mika Singh for the Title Track Video Shoot of the Show.

He continues, "Siddharth has explored many interesting grounds in terms of creating a distinct original Indian fictional character and we kind of bounced off each other and used each of our strengths to achieve things that have been very fruitful. I am really looking forward to where my relationship with Siddharth Kumar Tewary goes from here, in terms of what content we are making. What lies ahead with Escaype Live."

"He is a brilliant mind and he has had a great journey as a director, producer and writer on television. And I think this is the start of incredible things for him. I can't wait to watch what he has written, then produced and directed. And I am also privy to what all he has in store for the future and can't wait to watch it," he added.

Escaype Live is a fictional story written by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary that is likely to appear realistic and real to the reader. The plot follows a group of content creators who have taken diverse paths but have one ambition in common, to create viral material in order to win a life-changing tournament hosted by Escaype Live, the country's trendiest new app.

The nine-episodic series, produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, mainly emphasizes the human instinct to be competitive and the will to succeed. Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel, and child performer Aadyaa Sharma are among the highly gifted cast members.

Watch this one-of-a-kind series Escaype Live on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be released on May 20 to learn more about the realities behind the glitz and glam of content creators. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)