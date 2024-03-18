Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated eight years of 2016 film 'Kapoor & Sons'.

The 'Yodha' actor shared a glimpse of the movie on his Instagram Story and wrote, "Cheers to 8 years of heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable moments, #8YearsOfKapoorAndSons."

Also Read | Meetha Raghunath Ties Knot, Tamil Actress Shares Beautiful Pics On Insta.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan, 'Kapoor & Sons' was directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar.

This film explores the dynamics within a family, featuring Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor in the lead cast.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan and Fallout on Amazon Prime, Henry Cavill’s Argylle on AppleTV+ & More.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'.

The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)