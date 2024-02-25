Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles are all set to unveil the film's official trailer.

On Instagram, Sidharth shared a new poster for the film on Sunday and announced the trailer release date.

He captioned the post, "Fasten your seatbelts, #YodhaTrailer arrives in 4 days! #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

'Yodha' official trailer is set to drop in four days on February 29, 2024.

The new poster features Sidharth, exuding power and intensity in his uniform. He completed the look with a gun in his hand and a walkie-talkie strapped to his back.

Recently the makers of 'Yodha' unveiled the film's official teaser and the first track 'Zindagi Tere Naam' which received good responses from the fans.

In the teaser video, Sidharth is seen as a commando on a thrilling rescue operation. He can be seen fighting terrorists to save a hijacked flight. Disha, who is also in the lead role, takes on the responsibility of a cabin crew person in the film.

Helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film is set to hit theatres on March 15.

Talking about 'Yodha' Sidharth earlier, she said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, and the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, September 15, December 15 and then moved it to December 8. Now, the film is set to release on March 15, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidharth was recently seen in the web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series is streaming on an OTT platform. (ANI)

