Actress Anshu Ambani on Tuesday (January 14) urged fans to move past the controversy over Mazaka director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's comments about her body and focus on the release of their upcoming Telugu film. At the teaser launch event of Mazaka, Nakkina's comments about Ambani's body type and "size" drew sharp criticism on social media and within the industry, leading the director to apologise to the actor publicly. He also said the remarks were made in "jest". ‘Cheap’: Netizens Slam Trinadha Rao Nakkina for Making Derogatory Comments on Anshu’s ‘Size’ at ‘Mazaka’ Event in Hyderabad.

Anshu Ambani, in a video statement shared on social media, downplayed the incident and called Nakkina "the loveliest man on the planet". "I believe his words may have been taken out of context... He has treated me as a member of his family. I've worked on this movie for 60 days, and I have been given nothing but respect, love, and lots of good wishes. Please, everybody, if we can put this to bed because I'm so excited about the movie. ‘My Intention Was Not to Hurt Anyone’: Trinadha Rao Nakkina Apologises for Derogatory Comments on Anshu ‘Size’ at ‘Mazaka’ Event in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

"I feel we should all watch the film for the right reasons. Trinadha sir has been an absolute pleasure to work with. I could not have asked for a better director to bring me back to the Telugu film industry. I'm grateful that he has been guiding me through this process. I have nothing but love and gratitude for him and the entire team," the London-born actor said in the clip.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Controversial Statement at 'Mazaka' Event

Trinadha Rao Nakkina controversial statements 🤢🤢👎🏻👎🏻 Tini penchamma Telugu ki saripodhu anni Koncham ekkuva size lo undali ani cheppadanta Worst statement & worst mindset 👎🏻👎🏻@sundeepkishan is clearly uncomfortable while he was talking!! #Mazaaka pic.twitter.com/REnlECaK0k — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagii) January 12, 2025

On Monday (January 13), Nakkina released a video statement and apologised for the comments he made, calling them "unfortunate". “I made those comments in jest, hoping to make everyone laugh. However, if these remarks have hurt you, this is my mistake. I would like to issue a heartfelt apology, as they were objectionable. I will also personally apologise to Anshu. I didn't realise this would become such a significant issue," he said.

Trinadha Rao Nakkina Apologises for His Insensitive Comment

Ambani, known for Telugu films Manmadhudu and Raghavendra and Tamil title Jai, is returning to Telugu cinema after over 20 years with Mazaka, which will release in theatres on February 21.