Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) "The Witcher" actor Simon Callow has boarded the cast of independent heist film "The Pay Day".

According to Variety, Callow will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the movie.

The story centres on a down-on-her-luck IT technician (Kyla Frye) who is tapped by a crime boss (Callow) to steal millions of dollars' worth of data in a sophisticated hack. The plan goes awry when she is thwarted by con artist (Sam Benjamin).

Sam Bradford is directing the film from a script written by Frye and Benjamin.

“I grew up on Simon's work, from 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', to his dastardly Vincent Cadby in 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls'. So to be directing him is an absolute honour," Bradford said.

Actors Ellen Thomas, Vincent Jerome, Marcus Onilude, Rae Lim, Farrel Jo Hegarty, Miles Mitchell, Kara-Dee Rai, Jacob Anderton, Frankie Clarence and Dominic Ryan round out the cast of "The Pay Day".

Praxima, Graceless Productions and Fryeday Entertainment are backing the project. PTI

