Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya lauded the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi's vision for promoting creativity at the WAVES 2025.

While talking to ANI, Reshammiya said that he feels honoured to become a part of WAVES and believes that the ongoing summit will help India in becoming a central hub of creativity.

"Our Prime Minister has a fantastic vision. I am highly honoured to be here. This is just the beginning. All of us are blessed to have such a huge platform," said Himesh Reshammiya.

Israeli actor Aki Avni also appreciated the event and called it a "victory" for India in the entertainment industry.

"I am very happy to be here at this fantastic event. This is a wonderful victory for India as a top (entertainment) industry," said Aki Avni.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, calling it a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.

In a keynote address to a packed auditorium of global delegates, PM Modi said, "Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policy makers from more than 100 nations have gathered under one roof. We are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity. WAVES is such a global platform that belongs to every artist and creator."The summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to establish India as a central hub in the global creative economy.

The WAVES 2025 is attended by numerous Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajinikanth and others. (ANI)

