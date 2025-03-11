New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Almost a month after he was widely criticised over a viral video that showed Udit Narayan kissing a female fan at a concert, the popular singer joked about the controversy at the trailer launch of a film ironically titled "Pintu Ki Pappi".

Narayan attended the event in Mumbai on Monday night alongside film's actor, noted choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

"It's a beautiful title, 'Pintu Ki Pappi'. It's not 'Udit Ki Pappi', right?" the singer said, eliciting roaring laughter from the audience and the team of the upcoming film on stage.

"This is also a coincidence that this had to release now, I mean the music (of this film)" he added.

At the trailer launch, Narayan, 69, also claimed the video that went viral last month was two years old and from an event in Australia.

In the viral clip, the popular singer was seen returning kisses to female fans as he sang his popular 1990s song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani" from action thriller "Mohra".

In one of the clips which was circulating on social media at the time, Narayan was seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage.

When the fan went closer to the singer to click the photo with him, she leaned in to kiss him on the cheek, following which Narayan was seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips.

Many social media users demanded an apology from Narayan -- known for several chartbusters like "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", "Main Yahaan Hoon", and "Ae Ajnabi" -- and called his action "inappropriate".

There were also some who defended the singer, saying it was the woman who initiated the kiss.

Narayan, also a Padma Bhushan recipient, had at the time refused to comment on the controversy when PTI reached out to him.

